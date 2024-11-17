Myles Turner News: Sets season high in scoring in win

Turner recorded 34 points (14-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 win over the Heat.

Turner dominated in Sunday's contest, leading all Pacers in scoring and threes made while setting a new season high in scoring while matching a season-best mark from three. Turner, who was also one rebound short of a double-double, has connected on five threes in three contests and has surpassed the 30-point mark in two outings.