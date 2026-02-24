Myles Turner News: Shooting woes in win

Turner supplied two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 victory over the Heat.

Turner delivered a lackluster performance in this one, finishing with fewer than five points for the fifth time this season. The big man played just three quarters Tuesday, as head coach Doc Rivers opted to use Jericho Sims down the stretch, with Sims playing the entirety of the fourth quarter. Turner has failed to score in double figures in three of his last five outings, shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.