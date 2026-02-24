Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Shooting woes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Turner supplied two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 victory over the Heat.

Turner delivered a lackluster performance in this one, finishing with fewer than five points for the fifth time this season. The big man played just three quarters Tuesday, as head coach Doc Rivers opted to use Jericho Sims down the stretch, with Sims playing the entirety of the fourth quarter. Turner has failed to score in double figures in three of his last five outings, shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
13 days ago