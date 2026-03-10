Myles Turner News: Sinks five triples
Turner accumulated 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.
Turner added 15 of his 22 points from beyond the arc and combined with teammate Kyle Kuzma to drill 11 total threes. Turner had been riding a five-game skid in which he'd failed to score in double figures heading into Tuesday's clash, so this strong all-around showing is a clear step in the right direction for the 29-year-old.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2018 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 2018 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2018 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1226 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 1127 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More