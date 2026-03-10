Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Sinks five triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Turner accumulated 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.

Turner added 15 of his 22 points from beyond the arc and combined with teammate Kyle Kuzma to drill 11 total threes. Turner had been riding a five-game skid in which he'd failed to score in double figures heading into Tuesday's clash, so this strong all-around showing is a clear step in the right direction for the 29-year-old.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
