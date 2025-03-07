Myles Turner News: Sniffs double-double in defeat

Turner supplied 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-118 loss to the Hawks.

The big man came one rebound shy of his 11th double-double on the season, finishing as the club's third-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (35 points) and Aaron Nesmith (21 points). Additionally, Turner recorded multiple blocks for the 29th time across 54 regular-season appearances. The 28-year-old center has recorded 16 or more points in each of his last eight appearances since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.1 minutes per contest.