Myles Turner News: Sniffs double-double in defeat
Turner supplied 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-118 loss to the Hawks.
The big man came one rebound shy of his 11th double-double on the season, finishing as the club's third-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (35 points) and Aaron Nesmith (21 points). Additionally, Turner recorded multiple blocks for the 29th time across 54 regular-season appearances. The 28-year-old center has recorded 16 or more points in each of his last eight appearances since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.1 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now