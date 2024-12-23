Myles Turner News: Strong defensive showing in win
Turner logged 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 victory over Sacramento.
It's the third time in the last six games that Turner has delivered multiple blocks and steals. The 28-year-old center hasn't pulled down more than seven boards in any December contest though, and through nine appearances this month he's averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.1 threes, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals.
