Myles Turner News: Strong two-way performance Monday

Turner chipped in 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 111-105 victory over the Warriors.

Turner was impressive on both ends of the court Monday and played a prominent role in the Pacers' fifth straight win. This was his first double-double since Nov. 8 and the first time he scored 20 or more points since recording 34 points in a win over the Heat on Nov. 17. Turner has scored in double digits regularly, though, doing so in nine of his last 10 games while putting up 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in that stretch.