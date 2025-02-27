Myles Turner News: Strong two-way play Wednesday

Turner notched 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 win over the Raptors.

Turner recorded at least two tallies in four of the five major categories, but aside from posting a double-double and leaving his mark defensively, the most surprising stat was the fact that he went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. Turner's ability to stretch the floor opens up the game for the Pacers on offense, but he's getting the job done on both ends of the court of late. In four games since the All-Star break, Turner has notched two double-doubles while averaging 18.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.