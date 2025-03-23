Myron Gardner News: Collects seven steals in loss

Gardner logged nine points (3-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, seven steals, five blocks and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 97-91 loss to the Charge.

Gardner struggled to produce offensively, making just three of his 15 total shot attempts, including one of nine from deep. Despite his offensive woes, Gardner made his presence felt through a productive defensive performance, logging game-highs in rebounds, steals and blocks. Seven steals marked a career-high for the 23-year-old pro.