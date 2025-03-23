Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myron Gardner headshot

Myron Gardner News: Collects seven steals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Gardner logged nine points (3-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, seven steals, five blocks and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 97-91 loss to the Charge.

Gardner struggled to produce offensively, making just three of his 15 total shot attempts, including one of nine from deep. Despite his offensive woes, Gardner made his presence felt through a productive defensive performance, logging game-highs in rebounds, steals and blocks. Seven steals marked a career-high for the 23-year-old pro.

Myron Gardner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now