Myron Gardner News: Contributes in G League defeat

Gardner ended with five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes in Sunday's 113-105 loss to Salt Lake City in the G League Winter Showcase.

Gardner contributed off the Magic bench in Sunday's G League Winter Showcase finale, hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total to go along with a handful of points in a balanced performance. So far this season, Gardner has averaged 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks over 16 contests.