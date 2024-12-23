Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myron Gardner headshot

Myron Gardner News: Contributes in G League defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Gardner ended with five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes in Sunday's 113-105 loss to Salt Lake City in the G League Winter Showcase.

Gardner contributed off the Magic bench in Sunday's G League Winter Showcase finale, hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total to go along with a handful of points in a balanced performance. So far this season, Gardner has averaged 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks over 16 contests.

Myron Gardner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now