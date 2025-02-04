Myron Gardner News: Crashes glass off bench
Gardner recorded six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Garnder was Osceola's second-leading rebounder Tuesday despite coming off the bench. Gardner is averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 17.4 minutes across his appearances this season.
Myron Gardner
Free Agent
