Myron Gardner News: Crashes glass off bench

Gardner recorded six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Garnder was Osceola's second-leading rebounder Tuesday despite coming off the bench. Gardner is averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 17.4 minutes across his appearances this season.