Myron Gardner headshot

Myron Gardner News: Crashes glass off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Gardner recorded six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Garnder was Osceola's second-leading rebounder Tuesday despite coming off the bench. Gardner is averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 17.4 minutes across his appearances this season.

Myron Gardner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
