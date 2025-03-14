Myron Gardner News: Double-doubles Wednesday

Gardner chipped in 23 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 145-111 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Gardner finished as the club's seconding-leading scorer, racking up a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his third double-double on the season. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds across 20.0 minutes per contest in 42 G League outings.