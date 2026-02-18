Myron Gardner News: Earns standard contract

The Heat signed Gardner to a three-year contract Wednesday, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Gardner, who was previously on a two-way contract, has thoroughly impressed the Heat thus far. Across 26 total appearances, the rookie has hit 40.0 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.2 minutes per contest. He's expected to play a larger role down the stretch.