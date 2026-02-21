Myron Gardner News: Ejected late Saturday
Gardner was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Grizzlies after engaging in a fight with Scotty Pippen, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
The circumstances of the fight were unclear, but Gardner was ejected immediately after a brawl with Pippen. Gardner finished the game with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across six minutes off the bench.
