Myron Gardner News: Ejected late Saturday

Gardner was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Grizzlies after engaging in a fight with Scotty Pippen, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

The circumstances of the fight were unclear, but Gardner was ejected immediately after a brawl with Pippen. Gardner finished the game with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across six minutes off the bench.