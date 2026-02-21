Myron Gardner headshot

Myron Gardner News: Ejected late Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Gardner was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Grizzlies after engaging in a fight with Scotty Pippen, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

The circumstances of the fight were unclear, but Gardner was ejected immediately after a brawl with Pippen. Gardner finished the game with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across six minutes off the bench.

Myron Gardner
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myron Gardner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myron Gardner See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago