Myron Gardner News: Headed to bench
Gardner will return to the second unit for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Kel'el Ware will replace Gardner in the first unit for Thursday's game. As a reserve this season, Gardner has posted averages of 6.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
