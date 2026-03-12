Myron Gardner headshot

Myron Gardner News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gardner will return to the second unit for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kel'el Ware will replace Gardner in the first unit for Thursday's game. As a reserve this season, Gardner has posted averages of 6.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Myron Gardner
Miami Heat
