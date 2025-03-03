Myron Gardner News: Logs 30-point double-double

Gadner tallied 30 points (13-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Osceola Magic's 132-101 win over the Windy City Bulls.

It was a dominant performance by Gardner on Sunday, as he led both teams in scoring while tying teammate Jarrett Culver for most rebounds. Gardner has recorded a double-double in two straight G League games, and he has averaged 16.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals over 28.9 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.