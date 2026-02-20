Myron Gardner headshot

Myron Gardner News: Not starting vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Gardner won't start against the Hawks on Friday.

Gardner started four of Miami's seven outings prior to the All-Star break, though he'll retreat to the second unit Friday. He has averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game over 22 appearances off the bench so far this season.

Myron Gardner
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myron Gardner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myron Gardner See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago