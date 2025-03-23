Myron Gardner News: Seven steals in G League loss

Gardner logged nine points (3-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, seven steals, five blocks and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 97-91 loss to the Charge.

Gardner struggled to produce offensively, making just three of his 15 total shot attempts, including one of nine from deep. Despite his offensive woes, Gardner made his presence felt through a productive defensive performance, logging game-high figures in rebounds, steals and blocks. The steal tally marked a career high for the 23-year-old.