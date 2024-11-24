Myron Gardner News: Solid production as reserve

Gardner mustered nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 19 minutes during Friday's 102-98 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Gardner recorded season-high marks in points and rebounds. He's made at least one three-pointer in three straight games, averaging 5.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game.