Nae'Qwan Tomlin Injury: Nursing left calf injury

Tomlin has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets due to left calf soreness.

Tomlin may have tweaked his left calf before or during the All-Star break. The injury will keep him sidelined Thursday, but depending on the severity of the injury, he could be available for the back end of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set Friday against the Hornets. Tomlin was averaging 17.2 minutes per game off the bench in his five appearances prior to the ASB, and those minutes will likely be absorbed by Jaylon Tyson, Larry Nance and Sam Merrill.