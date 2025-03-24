Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Big double-double in G League

Tomlin closed with 24 points (11-25 FG, 0-8 3PT, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes Sunday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 120-95 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

The undrafted rookie is on a two-way deal with the Cavaliers but should continue seeing most of his action in the G League, where he's averaging 16.5 points. 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals in 29.4 minutes over 45 appearances on the sesaon.