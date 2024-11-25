Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Blocks three shots in loss

Tomlin mustered six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Tomlin is just 1-for-7 from deep to start the season, averaging 5.8 points in 13.6 minutes per game. His three blocks were a season-high mark, as he'd blocked only two shots over his first four appearances this season.