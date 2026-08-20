Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Difficult path to minutes
Tomlin faces a more difficult path to meaningful playing time following Cleveland's acquisition of Peyton Watson and subsequent trade for Cam Whitmore.
Both newcomers can soak up minutes at forward, and Watson's four-year, $88 million contract essentially guarantees him a prominent role. Tomlin will likely need injuries to emerge as a regular fantasy contributor and profiles primarily as a depth option entering the season.
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