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Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Difficult path to minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 9:34am

Tomlin faces a more difficult path to meaningful playing time following Cleveland's acquisition of Peyton Watson and subsequent trade for Cam Whitmore.

Both newcomers can soak up minutes at forward, and Watson's four-year, $88 million contract essentially guarantees him a prominent role. Tomlin will likely need injuries to emerge as a regular fantasy contributor and profiles primarily as a depth option entering the season.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
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