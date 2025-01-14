Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Dominant outing in loss
Tomlin tallied 34 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 112-108 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.
Tomlin's nine offensive boards helped him post a game-high 19 rebounds in Tuesday's overtime loss. Tomlin has displayed impressive efficiency this season, shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Free Agent
