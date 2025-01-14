Fantasy Basketball
Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Dominant outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Tomlin tallied 34 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 112-108 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Tomlin's nine offensive boards helped him post a game-high 19 rebounds in Tuesday's overtime loss. Tomlin has displayed impressive efficiency this season, shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
