Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Double-double in G League

Tomlin logged 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks over 32 minutes Friday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 121-114 win over the Long Island Nets.

Tomlin was the leading scorer in Friday's G League game and finished as the Charge's second-leading rebounder behind Luke Travers (17). Tomlin has registered a double-double in two straight games, and over his last 10 G League outings he has averaged 21.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.