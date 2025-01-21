Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Double-doubles in loss

Tomlin recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 102-92 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Tomlin's five offensive rebounds helped him post a double-double in Tuesday's loss. Tomlin is averaging 18.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes across his 11 appearances in 2024-25.