Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Efficient in victory

Tomlin recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Tomlin recorded a team-high three blocks during Tuesday's victory. He is averaging 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.3 minutes across his eight appearances this season.