Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Efficient in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Tomlin recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Tomlin recorded a team-high three blocks during Tuesday's victory. He is averaging 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.3 minutes across his eight appearances this season.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
