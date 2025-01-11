Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Efficient off bench Friday
Tomlin posted 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 26 minutes in Friday's 124-105 loss to the Gold.
Feron Hunt led the way for the Charge with 23 points, but Tomlin was the only other player who reached the 20-point plateau despite not starting. Tomlin has been productive in the early weeks of the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across seven appearances.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now