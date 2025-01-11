Fantasy Basketball
Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Efficient off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Tomlin posted 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 26 minutes in Friday's 124-105 loss to the Gold.

Feron Hunt led the way for the Charge with 23 points, but Tomlin was the only other player who reached the 20-point plateau despite not starting. Tomlin has been productive in the early weeks of the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across seven appearances.

