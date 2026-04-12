Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Explodes for career-high 26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 8:19am

Tomlin had 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 victory over the Wizards.

Tomlin led the charge for the undermanned Cavaliers, scoring a career-high 26 points. While this was obviously an outlier, Tomlin should be given at least some credit, having managed to carve out a regular spot in the rotation this season. In 34 games over the past three months, he has averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nae'Qwan Tomlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nae'Qwan Tomlin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
53 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
71 days ago