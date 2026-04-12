Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Explodes for career-high 26
Tomlin had 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 victory over the Wizards.
Tomlin led the charge for the undermanned Cavaliers, scoring a career-high 26 points. While this was obviously an outlier, Tomlin should be given at least some credit, having managed to carve out a regular spot in the rotation this season. In 34 games over the past three months, he has averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nae'Qwan Tomlin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1953 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nae'Qwan Tomlin See More