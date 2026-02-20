Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Tomlin (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Tomlin will shake off his probable tag due to left calf soreness and suit up in the second half of this back-to-back set. Over five February appearances, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 17.2 minutes per tilt.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nae'Qwan Tomlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nae'Qwan Tomlin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago