Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Handles extra minutes Monday
Tomlin ended with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 142-126 victory over the Grizzlies.
Tomlin saw a boost in playing time during Monday's rout, as he reached the 20-minute marker for just the second time since early February. The forward was left out of the rotation entirely during Thursday's win over the Warriors, so he doesn't appear to have a stable role.
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