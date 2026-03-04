Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Left out of rotation

Tomlin (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 113-109 win over the Pistons.

After appearing in each of the last six games and averaging 9.2 minutes per game, Tomlin was ousted from the rotation while head coach Kenny Atkinson went with Thomas Bryant as the team's top big man off the bench and made use of Jaylon Tyson and Keon Ellis as undersized options at power forward. The Cavaliers could have a need for an extra big man in the event Jarrett Allen (knee) -- who exited Tuesday's game early -- isn't available Sunday against the Celtics, but Tomlin could be passed over for a spot in the rotation if Dean Wade (ankle) is cleared to return from a three-game absence.