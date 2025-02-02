Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Near double-double in G League

Tomlin registered 24 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Tomlin has scored 24 points in two straight games and at least 20 in three of his last four, though he finished with only six points in the other contest. Across 30 G League appearances this season, Tomlin has averaged 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game.