Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Posts double-double in G League
Tomlin logged 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes Friday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 121-114 win over the Long Island Nets.
Over Tomlin's last 10 G League outings, he has averaged 21.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals over 33.8 minutes per game. Since signing a two-way deal with the Cavaliers on March 2, Tomlin has appeared in three games for the parent club, logging 14 minutes in total.
