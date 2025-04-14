Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Posts massive line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 8:11am

Tomlin fouled out of Sunday's 126-118 double-overtime loss to the Pacers after recording 24 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 47 minutes.

Making just the fifth appearance of his rookie campaign, Tomlin set multiple career highs with the Cavaliers sitting most of their top rotational players. Tomlin has spent the bulk of his time in the G League with the Cleveland Charge this season, averaging 20.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now