Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Powers Charge to victory

Tomlin tallied 33 points (14-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 35 minutes Saturday during the Cleveland Charge's 127-123 overtime win over the Maine Celtics.

Tomlin had his way on the offensive end, shooting an eye-popping 87.5 percent from the field and knocking down all four of his tries from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old also impressed on the boards, recording his first double-double since Feb. 12. Tomlin is averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 blocks through 25 G League regular-season appearances.