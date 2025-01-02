Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Provides spark off bench

Tomlin tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-100 win over the Swarm.

Despite struggling from the charity stripe, Tomlin was the Charge's leading scorer off the bench during Tuesday's victory. Tomlin is shooting just 63.6 percent from the free-throw line this season.