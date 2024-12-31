Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Scores 13 points off bench

Tomlin produced 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 93-90 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Tomlin has scored in double figures in three straight games. Over that stretch, he's gone 5-for-11 from deep, but on the season, he's shooting only 29.2 percent from three-point range.