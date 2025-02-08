Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Scores season-high 37 points

Tomlin played 41 minutes Friday during Cleveland's 136-133 loss versus Westchester and logged 37 points (13-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks.

Tomlin saw increased playing time as JT Thor (concussion) was sidelined, and Tomlin ended up having a dominant outing. He scored a season-high 37 points and compiled his ninth double-double of the season. He was also efficient shooting the ball, converting 54.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts.