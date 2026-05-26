Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Scores two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Tomlin contributed two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one assist over seven minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The second-year forward picked up some garbage time minutes in this season-ending loss. During the regular season, Tomlin appeared in 64 games with averages of 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
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