Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Sees 18 minutes in loss
Tomlin had six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to Miami.
With Dean Wade (ankle) sitting out, Tomlin saw his largest workload since Feb. 4. He had played a combined 10 minutes in his previous two outings, so he remains miles off the fantasy radar in most formats.
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