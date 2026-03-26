Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Sees 18 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:04am

Tomlin had six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to Miami.

With Dean Wade (ankle) sitting out, Tomlin saw his largest workload since Feb. 4. He had played a combined 10 minutes in his previous two outings, so he remains miles off the fantasy radar in most formats.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
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