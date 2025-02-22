Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Sees playing time in blowout

Tomlin supplied five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across seven minutes during Friday's 142-105 victory over the Knicks. Prior to Friday's contest, the Cavaliers assigned and subsequently recalled Tomlin from the G League's Cleveland Charge.

Tomlin has now made two straight appearances for the Cavaliers since joining on a 10-day contract. However, if Tomlin is to receive significant playing time, it will most likely come in the G League.