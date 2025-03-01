Fantasy Basketball
Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Set to sign two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Tomlin is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports.

Tomlin recently signed a 10-day contract with Cleveland, but the team is happy enough with what he's shown that will sign him to a two-way deal. That said, he's likely to see most of his playing time with the Charge in the G League, and not with the Cavaliers at the NBA level.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
