Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Tomlin will start Sunday's game against the Wizards, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Tomlin will make his third start of the season in the team's regular-season finale. The third-year pro has seen an increased role of late, averaging 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest over his last four appearances.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
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