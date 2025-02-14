Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Tallies 27 points in G League win
Tomlin finished with 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists Thursday in the G League Cleveland Charge's win against the Raptors 905.
Tomlin continues to be a consistent scorer for the Charge, scoring 24 or more points in five of the last seven games in the G League. The 24-year-old forward was incredibly efficient in Thursday's win, going 11-for-16 from the field. He's averaging 20.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 54.9 percent from the floor.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Free Agent
