Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Thriving off bench

Tomlin posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 32 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Greensboro.

Tomlin has been a steady scoring weapon off the bench for the Charge in recent games. Even though he's not known for being the most efficient weapon, he's been making strides in that area of late. He figures to remain a reliable offensive option for the Charge despite his bench role.