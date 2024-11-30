Naji Marshall Injury: Doesn't return in second half

Marshall (illness) didn't return in the second half of Saturday's 106-94 win over the Jazz. He finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 13 minutes.

Marshall had been one of the Mavericks' most reliable scoring threats in recent games with Luka Doncic (wrist) sidelined, but he was unable to make an impact in this one while being diminished from a health perspective. It's unclear if the illness will cause Marshall to miss extended time, but for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers in the second leg of a back-to-back set for Utah.