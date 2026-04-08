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Naji Marshall Injury: Doubtful Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:36pm

Marshall is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns with a left hip contusion.

Marshall left Tuesday's game early and was unable to return after logging 20 minutes. With Marshall expected to sit this contest out, the Mavericks may rely more on Khris Middleton, Tyler Smith and AJ Johnson.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
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