Naji Marshall Injury: Doubtful Wednesday
Marshall is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns with a left hip contusion.
Marshall left Tuesday's game early and was unable to return after logging 20 minutes. With Marshall expected to sit this contest out, the Mavericks may rely more on Khris Middleton, Tyler Smith and AJ Johnson.
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