Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Marshall (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Marshall was previously listed as probable, so he's trending in the wrong direction. If he's unable to give it a go, the Mavericks may need Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton to step up.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
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