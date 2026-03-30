Naji Marshall Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Marshall (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Marshall was previously listed as probable, so he's trending in the wrong direction. If he's unable to give it a go, the Mavericks may need Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton to step up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More