Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Downgrades to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Marshall (finger) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Marshall is dealing with a right finger contusion that he likely picked up in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies. It appears as though the injury will prevent him from suiting up for Sunday's contest, which opens up more playing time for Brandon Williams, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago