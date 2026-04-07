Naji Marshall Injury: Exits early Tuesday
Marshall (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers and did not return, finishing with six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three steals and two rebounds across 20 minutes.
Marshall struggled on the offensive end Tuesday before taking a hard fall and limping to the locker room after attempting to contest a shot in the fourth quarter. It's unclear exactly what the 28-year-old forward is dealing with, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Phoenix.
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